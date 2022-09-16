Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 September 2022 – The annual Nyege Nyege festival that is held in Uganda has started amid pomp and colour.

The four-day event, which had initially been stopped by the Government, attracts revellers across the globe.

An elderly Ugandan man could not be left behind as youthful revellers flocked the venue of the hyped event.

He was spotted at the event on Thursday night busy enjoying himself.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST