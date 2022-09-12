Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 12 September 2022 – Loft Lounge risks being closed after concerned Kenyans took to social media and accused young revellers who frequent the popular entertainment joint of promoting immorality.

The club hosts an event dubbed ‘Sunday Service’ every Sunday, which starts at 6 AM till late at night.

Scantily dressed ladies flock to the joint and display all manner of debauchery while drunk.

A viral video taken at the popular club recently shows an intoxicated lady twerking on the dancefloor while pantiless, despite the club being in a residential area.

Netizens argued that kids in the nearby apartments might have watched the lady from the balconies.

