Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s return date from injury has been confirmed.

According to Italian publication, Tuttonapoli, Serie A league leaders, Napoli, have been handed a major boost after reports emerged that the striker would be available for the club’s next UEFA Champions League game against Ajax on Oct 4.

The Super Eagles striker sustained a hamstring injury in Napoli’s 4-1 win against Liverpool in their Group A opening game of the Champions League Sept 7, before he was replaced just four minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes.

The initial report suggested that the 23-year-old would be out for three weeks.

But Tuttonapoli has claimed Osimhen is likely to return in time for Luciano Spalletti’s side’s encounter against the Dutch champions.

“Victor Osimhen could see himself on the pitch for the Champions League match against Ajax,” the website wrote.

“We will have to wait a little longer to see Osimhen on the pitch, with the hope of using him for a few minutes on October 4 in Amsterdam in the Champions League against Ajax and certainly from the first minute on October 9 at Cremonese’s home.”