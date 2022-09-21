Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Filmmaker Martini Animashaun is of the opinion that marriage is strictly for business purposes.

In a Tweet thread, Animashaun opined that women desire security which includes money and good life while men desire submissive relationships.

He said many people go into marriage just for selfish interests and that unless people just want to deceive themselves, marriage is strictly for business.

His post reads

”I believe that marriage is strictly for Biz purposes. While many people get married for love, many others do this for their self(ish) interest with the latter being the route many seek. Women want security which includes money/good life etc… most men want submissive relationships, where their wives cater to all of their needs. Unless we are deceiving ourselves, Marriage is strictly business.