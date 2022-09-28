Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – There is uneasy calm in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s camp after President William Ruto nominated Musalia Mudavadi to be the Prime Cabinet Secretary in the new cabinet line-up unveiled on Tuesday.

While announcing his Cabinet at State House, Nairobi, Ruto nominated Mudavadi to the Prime Cabinet Secretary which he said will be the third most powerful seat after President and Deputy President Positions.

Mudavadi, who was one of the key principals in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, will be required to assist the Presidency in the coordination of ministries and state departments in liaison with the office of the Ministry of Interior and Coordination.

Reacting to Mudavadi’s appointment, a close ally of Gachagua has accused President Ruto of trying to shortchange the DP the way former President Uhuru Kenyatta shortchanged his deputy by giving powers to former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Mwangi, who is a close ally of Gachagua, urged Ruto to respect the Deputy President’s position or face consequences like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We must not go back where former president Uhuru Kenyatta left us, Musalia Mudavadi is a CS and MUST not become another Matian’gi. The office of the deputy president remains the second highest office even during cabinet sittings. Na sio Tafadhali,” Mwangi wrote on his Facebook on Wednesday.

