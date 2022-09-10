Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Raila Odinga’s Azimio is now as good as an empty shell going by the rate at which leaders are fleeing the coalition.

The latest to dump Azimio are the Mt. Kenya billionaires under the umbrella of Mt Kenya Foundation.

The billionaires made a U-turn and joined President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

They have pledged their allegiance to President-elect William Ruto after the latter won the August 9 presidential election.

Prior to the General Election, the team of billionaires from the populous Mt Kenya region had initially pledged their support to Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

The group comprises Peter Munga who is its chair, George Muhoho, Titus Ibui, Michael Waweru, and Pius Ngugi among others.

Owing to the turn of events in the political landscape, the tycoons have now vowed to rally behind Ruto as he prepares to take over power from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.