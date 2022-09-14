Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 14 September 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant and nephew, Jomo Gecaga, proudly received President Ruto at State House after he was sworn in at Kasarani Stadium.

He posted photos sharing a light moment with the 5th President and his wife.

He then accompanied the President to his new office at State House.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.