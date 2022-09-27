Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – President William Ruto’s dalliance with the church has attracted praises and condemnations in equal measure.

While many have commended him for embracing the church, other Kenyans have blasted him for the same reasons.

One such Kenyan is a former technical assistant to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mutahi Ngunyi.

In a statement yesterday, Ngunyi accused Ruto of literally weaponising the church; something that could turn out to be very dangerous.

He warned the President to go slow on matters church now that he is the Head of State, saying the aftermath could be disastrous.

According to Ngunyi, God is full of surprises but not a trusted political weapon. Besides, He is independent.

“State House should not weaponise the church. And if they do so, they will attract God. He will send upon them prophets and poets of truth. Then Ruto will have to behead the prophets and castrate the poets. God is independent. He is not a trusted political weapon. He has surprises,” Ngunyi said.

His remarks come a day after President William Ruto hosted church leaders at State House Nairobi for a thanksgiving service, on Sunday; something that has elicited mixed reactions.

