Thursday, September 1, 2022 – President Uhuru’s cousin, Wanjiku Muhoho, is a bitter woman.

This is after she was duped by Nyandarua residents to run for the Woman Rep position only to leave her high and dry.

She was defeated badly by President-elect William Ruto’s UDA candidate Faith Gitau; a move that has pissed her off.

Taking to her social media on Thursday, the visibly angry Wanjiku Muhoho announced her exit from elective politics.

According to her, she was duped by the electorate who implored her to vie for the seat promising to stand by her.

As such, Muhoho has vowed not to ever compete in an election again in the future and that she will be following politics from the social media pages.

“Waliniambia Mhsesh tutakuchagua, hatuangalii chama. Mhesh ground iko na wewe. (The voters told me they will vote for me and they will not consider the party. I would hear them say the grassroots voters are with you)” the bitter Wanjiku lamented.

“Mimi siasa nitakua nazionea facebook (I will be following politics from Facebook from now on),” she stated.

In the 2017 elections, she lost to Gitau at the Jubilee party primaries but was nominated to the Nyandarua Assembly where she acted as the Speaker.

During the 2022 party primaries, Wanjiku was given a direct nomination by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party to compete against Gitau but lost with a margin of 40,000 votes.

Initially, Uhuru’s cousin had planned to contest for the Njabini Ward position but later changed her mind to get the Jubilee party nomination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.