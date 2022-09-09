Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Political analyst and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, Mutahi Ngunyi, has been forced to eat a humble pie and accept the reality of the matter that William Ruto is the incoming president and Commander of the Defence Forces of Kenya.

In a statement on his social media pages, Ngunyi said he is now ready for President-Elect William Ruto’s Government.

According to him, he has already cleared his desk at State House where he served as Kenyatta’s Technical Advisor.

“Today I cleared my DESK at State House. And it was a JOY serving President Uhuru Kenyatta as his Technical Assistant,” he tweeted.

At the same time, Ngunyi sent a very disturbing message to Raila Odinga’s Opposition, telling them to forget ever capturing power any time soon because Kikuyus and Kalenjins will rule Kenya forever.

He warned that Ruto will serve for 10 years, followed by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

“Now we must PREPARE for a Ruto Presidency UNTIL 2032. And then Gachagua UNTIL 2042. And then Kiprop UNTIL 2052…and so on and so FORTH,” he added.

Ngunyi has been a heavy critic of Ruto as he campaigned for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost the August 9 election to Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.