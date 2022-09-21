Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s name has featured in the Sh 63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams graft case.

Uhuru was mentioned in his capacity as then Minister of Finance in the coalition government in 2008.

In the case, former Treasury Cabinet Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich has been charged alongside six others with conspiracy to defraud the government of Sh 63 billion in the Arror and Kimwarer dams case.

Lawyer Katwa Kigen on Tuesday produced a cabinet memo from the former Minister for Regional Development Authorities Fredrick Gumo and late Cabinet Minister John Michuki that was later signed by Uhuru.

Katwa Kigen was cross-examining witness charity Muyu who confirmed to the court that indeed the memo was signed by Uhuru.

On Friday last week, Muyu testified that even former Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai had also Okayed the process of the construction of two dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

