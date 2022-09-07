Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned Azimio elected Members of Parliament to a meeting ahead of the inaugural 13th Parliament sitting tomorrow.

This was revealed by Daadab MP-elect Farah Maalim, who confirmed that Uhuru, the chairman of Azimio, convened the meeting at an undisclosed location to chart the way forward.

Also set to attend Uhuru’s meeting are Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

Uhuru and Raila are set to consolidate Azimio amid defections to President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition.

They will rally their allies to defend the Leaders of the Majority in the National Assembly and the Senate and also elect Speakers and Deputy Speakers fronted by the coalition.

According to Maalim, the meeting will strategize on how they will clinch the speaker and deputy speaker seats in the election after the swearing-in of MPs tomorrow.

“Every time you come into Parliament, both sides congregate together and deliberate what route to take. There is a meeting just to see how the coalition can prepare itself for roles in Parliament and that is normal,” Maalim stated.

President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has fielded Bungoma Senator-elect Moses Wetangula as its candidate for the seat, while Azimio fronted, among others Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Speaker Kenneth Marende.

At least 21 candidates declared interest in the seat and duly submitted their applications. Among the notable leaders are Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure.

Uhuru is yet to congratulate Ruto on his win, something that is causing some sleepless nights within Kenya Kwanza.

