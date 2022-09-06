Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to congratulate President-elect William Ruto even after the Supreme Court upheld his victory.

Addressing the nation hours after the Supreme Court rendered its verdict, Uhuru instead questioned the criteria which the Supreme Court judges used to uphold the election victory of his deputy.

He questioned whether the judiciary was consistent in making rulings on the presidential petitions.

In particular, he noted that the 2017 polls were nullified based on the electoral process adding that the 2022 decision was based more on the numbers.

“We must ask ourselves, is it about numbers or is it about the process? Which of these two is it? Can our institutions rule one way in one election and another way in another election without scrutiny?” he posed.

The outgoing Head of State noted that the court’s decision needed to be scrutinized so that the country’s democracy is made stronger.

“True belief and true judgments must correspond to the actual state of affairs but do our constitutional institutions meet these thresholds?”

“While we must appreciate these institutions, we must hold them to account. Their truth has to be consistent and coherent. This is the only way we build our democracy,” Uhuru stated.

However, he maintained that the Supreme Court was the only body mandated to decide on the outcome, adding that he would respect the decision of the seven-judge bench.

