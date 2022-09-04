Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family have officially left State House after being its occupant for the last 10 years.

A photo in one of the dailies shows truck loads of items exiting the State House and the President sitting with a driver in one of the Lorries.

Dennis Itumbi, a former Statehouse Digital strategist and spokesperson for the Hustler country, has also asserted that private cars had also been removed from the State House garage.

“State House Watch…. Private Cars – Moved from SH Garage. Private stuff – Moved. Life and its Moments…. In less than 48 hours….” Itumbi stated.

However, if the Supreme Court mandates a rerun of the presidential election, which is required to be held within 60 days by the constitution, he may be forced to remain in the mansion for a bit longer.

The Apex court is set to give a verdict on the August 9 presidential elections, which saw William Ruto trounce Azimio’s, Raila Odinga, on Monday, September 5.

