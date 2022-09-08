Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Outgoing President, Uhuru Kenyatta, has agreed to hand over power peacefully to the incoming President William Ruto.

Speaking during an Azimio parliamentary group meeting at the Maasai Lodge, Uhuru affirmed that he will pass down the leadership button to Ruto as mandated by the law.

According to Uhuru, he will hand over the instruments of power to Ruto while smiling because that is what the Constitution of Kenya 2010 requires him to do.

However, he maintained that this did not mean that he supported Ruto, stating that his choice has always been Azimio flagbearer, Raila Odinga.

“I will hand over power smiling because it’s my Constitutional duty but my leader is Baba, Raila Odinga. Politics is not a matter to keep in your pockets,” he stated.

This comes amid accusations from a section of Azimio leaders that Uhuru betrayed Raila after failing to activate State machinery to give him the win in the August presidential contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.