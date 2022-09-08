Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has sought to address the question of whether or not he will attend the swearing-in of his rebel Deputy, William Ruto, who will be taking over from him as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

This follows the rumors that Uhuru was planning to boycott Ruto’s swearing-in in protest of his controversial win.

A section of Kenya Kwanza leaders even alleged that the President was planning to send someone with the instruments of power to be handed over to Ruto.

But speaking during an Azimio parliamentary group at the Maasai yesterday, Uhuru moved to allay fears in Kenya Kwanza, saying he will personally attend the swearing-in ceremony.

He reiterated his pledge to hand over power peacefully, affirming that he will pass down the leadership button to Ruto as mandated by the law.

“I will hand over power smiling because it’s my Constitutional duty,” stated Uhuru.

This now puts to rest the debate on whether or not Uhuru will be at Kasarani to personally hand over the instruments of power to the incoming President, William Ruto.

Uhuru had very much hoped for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to take over from him when he retires but fate decided otherwise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.