Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may soon be on his own.

This is after the International Election observers urged outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta to also abandon him like the rest who have fled to President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

The observers urged Uhuru to retire and desist from joining Raila Odinga’s Opposition.

Led by PIMAC International Election Observer, Pius Masai, they urged Uhuru to drop his position as the chairman of Azimio La Umoja council to help preserve his 10-year legacy.

In his opinion, Masai observed that Uhuru is a national figure and ought to remain neutral and offer advice to leaders from any party seeking his wisdom and direction without bias.

“President Kenyatta has done very well for the country in the past 10 years and to preserve his respect he must leave the leadership of the Azimio to other leaders and remain as an advisor,” he commented.

He added that Uhuru’s legacy has put Kenya on the map as an example of democratic growth in the East African region.

Additionally, Uhuru was urged to act as the middle man between the incoming government led by William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Uhuru should instead act as a mediator between the incoming government and the opposition party led by ODM Leader Raila Odinga,” Masai added.

Notably, he advised Raila Odinga to recognize the new government and serve Kenyans in other capacities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.