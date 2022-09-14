Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta wished the ground could open and swallow him alive after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua trained his guns on him immediately after his swearing-in.

In his first speech as Deputy President, Gachagua did not mince his words as he accused Uhuru of handing over power at a time when the economy was plummeting.

Uhuru’s administration, he said, had left a country with a bloated economy that President William Ruto’s administration would struggle to revive.

“The truth of the matter is that we have inherited a dilapidated economy which almost facing a shutdown. We have a huge task to liberate this country and bring it back to where Kibaki left it.”

“We have talked to the treasury, and the coffers are empty. We will have to start from scratch,” he said.

Gachagua further accused Uhuru’s administration of leading intimidations against leaders who were affiliated with Kenya Kwanza.

He, however, assured Kenyans that Ruto’s Government will uphold the rule of law devoid of intimidations and threats.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya that today is a great day. Kenya is now a democratic country. It became a crime to be a friend of William Ruto. You are finally free,” Gachagua stated.

