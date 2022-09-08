Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto has revealed that a congratulatory message from the outgoing Head of State is overrated.

Speaking during an interview with Christian Amanpour of CNN, Ruto revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has not congratulated him on his win.

However, he said he does not care about being pampered by Uhuru since he is doing just fine without his appreciation.

According to Ruto, he is not worried about being congratulated, adding that it’s the “nature of politics.”

“Unfortunately, President Kenyatta has not seen it fit to congratulate me,” he said.

“Maybe he’s a bit disillusioned or maybe he’s unhappy that I defeated his candidate, but that is the nature of politics.”

Ruto made the remarks just hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta swore to continue recognizing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his leader despite the latter’s loss in the August 9 presidential election.

Uhuru, who was speaking during an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party parliamentary group at the Maasai Lodge n Kajiado, vowed to handover the instruments of power to William Ruto but continue pledging his allegiance to Raila.

“Will hand over power smiling because it’s my constitutional duty to do so, but my leader is Baba Raila Odinga,” Uhuru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.