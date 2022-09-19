Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has remained unapologetic over his outburst against former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani during their inauguration.

In his inaugural speech, Gachagua called out Uhuru for leaving the country in a dilapidated state in front of guests from around the world to the utter shock of the former president who was in attendance.

He also accused Uhuru of using state agencies to fight him and President William Ruto and any other person associated with them.

Gachagua’s speech drew mixed reactions among Kenyans who felt that the second in command had embarrassed the first family by exposing the country’s key information to foreign dignitaries.

However, speaking during an interview yesterday, the former Mathira MP dismissed the criticism saying he was only stating things the way they are.

Gachagua, who was once Uhuru’s Personal Assistant, said he does not owe any apology for telling the truth, adding that is how he was raised.

“Truth must be said. Even in the years, I will be the Deputy President, I will speak the truth as it is. What is wrong with me saying that we have inherited a dilapidated economy? That is the truth.”

“I speak the truth irrespective of the occasion. I spoke to the people of Kenya and those who have concerns should not have about what I said. There should be a concern about the clapping at the event. Kenyans were in agreement with me,” Gachagua said.

He further dismissed the assertion that his inauguration speech was based on his personal differences with Uhuru Kenyatta.

“My speech at the Inauguration was not based on personal differences with Uhuru Kenyatta, I needed to tell the people of Kenya the kind of country we have inherited…That they are finally free,” he said.

