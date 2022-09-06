Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Kenyans that he will respect the Supreme Court ruling that upheld his deputy, William Ruto, as president-elect.

In a recorded video dispatch from State House yesterday, Uhuru assured Kenyans that there will be a smooth transition and that the process had already begun.

“Today, the supreme court made a ruling on the presidential dispute upholding the results announced by IEBC. In keeping to the pledge that I made to uphold the rule of law, I commit to executing the orders of this court to the letter.”

“It is my intention to oversee a smooth transition to the next administration and all the necessary orders to facilitate this process have already been issued,” Uhuru said.

According to Uhuru, the transition began as early as August 10, and he had issued the necessary orders to ensure the process is ongoing.

He called on all Kenyans to respect the decision by the apex court. However, he asked that they should hold the incoming government accountable.

“I urge the country to respect the institutions that midwife our leaders. I urge citizens to constantly put them under scrutiny for this is the civic duty of every Kenyan,” said the president.

This comes even as the president failed to recognize Ruto’s victory after the Supreme Court ruling as he did not congratulate him like is the norm for outgoing presidents.

Uhuru has been mum ever since Ruto was declared the winner on August 15. He is yet to congratulate the president-elect ever since.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.