Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Outgoing President, Uhuru Kenyatta, has berated Kenyans over their decision in the just concluded August 9th General Election.

Speaking during an Azimio parliamentary group meeting at the Maasai Lodge yesterday, Uhuru faulted Kenyans for making a mistake that they are going to regret very soon by electing William Ruto instead of Raila Odinga as their president.

According to him, Kenyans denied themselves the opportunity of having a united country when they chose Ruto over Raila who has fought tirelessly throughout his life for Kenya and Kenyans.

“You denied yourself an opportunity to bring the country together, you haven’t denied Raila,” the outgoing Head of State remarked.

During the August 9th General Election, Uhuru endorsed Raila Odinga’s candidature and supported him to the ballot.

Unfortunately, his support didn’t count as his errant Deputy, William Ruto, beat Baba hands down at the ballot.

Efforts by Raila to seek redress at the Supreme Court were also thwarted after the 7 judges unanimously upheld Ruto’s victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST