Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, now have all the reasons to be worried.

This is after their number one critic and exiled Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, confirmed that he is coming back.

In a statement on Tuesday, Miguna stated that President William Ruto assured him that red alerts against him, which were put by Uhuru, will be lifted today.

He was informed that the red alerts would be lifted by Wednesday, September 14 – barely 24 hours after Ruto took over as Kenya’s fifth President.

Miguna further noted that after the assurance, he has set plans in motion for his return to his motherland.

“I’m happy to announce that President William Ruto has assured me that the red alerts will be lifted on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

“Thereafter, I will have my Kenyan Passport renewed and I’ll announce the date of my return to my motherland. Bravo!” announced Miguna.

The lawyer’s woes date back to March 2018 when he was exiled to Canada for conducting a mock swearing-in ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.