Friday, September 23, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally announced the date for his grand return.

This is after President William Ruto gave him a new Kenyan passport after the old one was confiscated and destroyed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s CSs Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho while deporting him to Canada for illegally swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President in 2018.

His attempts to return home have been thwarted severally by the then Government of Uhuru.

In a statement, Miguna, who waged war against Uhuru and Raila, disclosed that he will be landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on October 20th 2022.

The Canadian-based lawyer had initially set October 25th as the date for his return but changed to 20th October due to public demand.

Miguna disclosed that he will arrive in Kenya on October 20 and not October 25 as he had announced.

“Arrival date and time have been changed by popular demand. Arrival: October 20, 2022, 6:00AM. See you at JKIA patriots,” Miguna stated.

Miguna had said he would leave Canada on October 24 and arrive on October 25, before he made the changes.

The vocal lawyer was among the people who campaigned for William Ruto’s presidency after he fell out with Raila Odinga for supporting Uhuru’s move to deport him against his will.

