Sunday, September 11, 2022 – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ model stepdaughter Ella Emhoff bared her boobs while walking the runway at a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday night, September 10.

Emhoff, 23, who is the daughter of US second gentleman Doug Emhoff and first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, wore a barely-there mint blouse and a black leather lambskin miniskirt with black gloves for the show.

The outfit appeared to be a deliberate choice according to reports, and not a wardrobe malfunction.

