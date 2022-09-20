Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – A British national reportedly lost Sh 4 Million in an upmarket club in Nairobi over the weekend in unclear circumstances.

According to a police report, the victim, Patrick John Mccaffrey, hired a cab from the Hilton Double Tree hotel in Kilimani and was heading to Galleria Club for a lunch date with his wife.

He told the police handling the case that the cab was being driven by Mr. Rodrick Ochieng Odhiambo.

The cab driver took them to Galleria and left.

When he was leaving the high-end joint with his wife after having lunch, he realised that his bag was missing.

The foreigner told the police that the bag contained cash in various denominations totaling Sh4 million.

When police reviewed CCTV footage in the establishment, they spotted two women making away with the bag.

The cab driver who ferried them is being grilled by detectives to aid in investigations.

The driver told the police that he did not know the women who made away with the bag.

According to his statement, he had been tasked with taking the victim and his wife on a lunch date, which he faithfully did and received his pay.

He denied that he colluded with the two women to steal the bag.

