Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Rihanna was seen helping staff at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe to tidy up after she and a group of friends asked the crew to stay open past closing.

The new mum, 34, wore baggy jeans, an oversized No Limit Records jersey, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels a Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the New York City outing on Thursday night, September 1.

A source tells Page Six the singer arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed caviar, in addition to champagne and sashimi bites until 2a.m.

As they wrapped up the evening, Rihanna was, “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

Twitter users praised the star for being considerate towards the restaurant staff who worked overtime for the group.