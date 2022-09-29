Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – Former US president, Donald Trump said the idea of an impending World War III ‘keeps him up at night,’ while making repeated his claim that the Ukraine war would have been avoided if he were still president.

Trump stated this during a wide-range interview where he went on a rant against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

He said that due to nuclear power, the world is the most dangerous it’s ‘ever’ been, as the former president warned that international affairs are spelling doom.

The predictions of a possible WWIII, Trump said, are based on the war between Russia and Ukraine, which started in February, and the growing feud internationally over the island nation of Taiwan and its autonomy from China.

‘I think more than anything else, I think we could end up in World War III,’ Trump said when asked by John Catsimatidis on his radio show Tuesday evening ‘what are the things that keep you up at night right now?’

‘To be throwing around the word cavalierly like nuclear is a very bad time,’ the 45th president said. ‘A very bad time for this country and a very bad and a very dangerous time for the world.’

Trump also said that if he were still the president, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine. He said that after President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, Putin saw a weakness in U.S. leadership.

‘I think it was the most embarrassing and horrible moment – just about the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country,’ Trump said of the Afghanistan debacle. ‘I think Putin saw that.’

‘But he would have never done it, that would have never been a problem,’ Trump said in the hypothetical situation where he is still president. ‘He was not going to go into Ukraine, and he understood the consequences.’

‘What’s happened in Ukraine should have never ever happened,’ he added.

Trump also had some choice words for James during his interview after the New York attorney general brought fraud charges against him for his business dealings with the Trump Organization.

When discussing spiking crime in the nation’s most populated city, which he once called home, Trump went on a tangent lashing out against its ‘horror show’ liberal AG.

‘We have murderers going down – walking down the street. It’s just horrible. She’s a horror show, she’s so bad,’ Trump said of James’ leadership. ‘She doesn’t care about violent crime.’

‘She doesn’t care about anything except trying to use Trump’s name to get elected,’ he continued to 77 WABC radio show Cats at Night. ‘And she’s a disaster and everybody knows that. She’s done a terrible job.’