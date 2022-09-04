Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Big cracks have emerged in Raila Odinga’s Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party over the control of the Nairobi County Assembly as affiliate parties jostle for the powerful Speaker’s position.

Raila’s ODM and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee have locked horns as lobbying for the position intensifies.

Both parties have stood their ground and refused to cede even an inch to one another.

According to sources, Uhuru’s party wants the Speaker’s position after having sacrificed so much in favor of Raila’s ODM in the August 9th General Election.

Jubilee argued that it lost the majority of seats in the county due to party zoning which has greatly benefited the ODM party.

“We accepted ODM and Jubilee to do zoning in Nairobi and those who benefitted are from ODM. We lost 80 percent, and we don’t want the deputy speaker position, we want the speaker seat,” Teddy Muturi, Jubilee MCA stated.

ODM is fronting its director of legal affairs Anthony Muturi and former County Assembly Deputy Speaker Ken Ngondi as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

On the other hand, Jubilee Party is said to be fronting Harrison Wangoro while at the same time a faction of leaders is fronting former Deputy Speaker in the last regime, John Kamango.

Currently, Azimio has the Majority of members in the City Assembly with 45 MCAs. Out of this number, ODM has 35, Jubilee 6, and Wiper Party 4.

On the other hand, president-elect William Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is fronting the outgoing speaker Benson Mutura.

UDA currently has 35 MCAs and 1 for the affiliate party, Chama Cha Kazi led by former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.