Friday, September 30, 2022 – NBA star, Tristan Thompson and his babymama Maralee Nichols are reportedly close to a settlement in their bitter battle over child support for their nine-month-old son,’ Theo.

In court papers obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com Thompson, 31, and Nichols, 32, have requested that a hearing that was scheduled for October 7 be rescheduled for December 7.

‘The parties are attending a second day of mediation on October 7, one of the only available dates on everyone’s calendars.

‘The hope is that the parties will settle but we need a second day to finalize disputed issues,’ according to the docs.

As of August, it was learned Thompson was paying Nichols child support for their son Theo amid their family court battle.

‘The basketball player, 31, ‘is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child,’ an attorney for Thompson told Page Six.

Though the NBA star, who recently welcomed a son with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate – has stepped up financially, he has still not met his baby boy.

‘Tristan has still made no attempt to meet his [9-month-old] son, Theo. It was not until recently that Tristan started paying child support,’ an insider told the publication.

Earlier this year, a rep for Nichols, who gave birth to Theo on December 1, 2021 – said in a statement that Thompson had ‘done nothing’ and provided zero ‘financial assistance.’

According to the report, the Canadian star has since repaid the money owed.

Last year it was revealed thatTristan was set to become a father for the third time after Nichols decided to sue the athlete for child support as well as for reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

Thompson insisted his personal trainer lover get an abortion and offered her $75,000 in hush money after she became pregnant with his child while he was still dating Khloé, court filings claim.

According to bombshell documents, the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas, during Thompson’s 30th birthday celebrations in March, 2021 when he was dating Khloé, with whom he shares a four-year-old daughter and now a son by surrogate.

Nichols, a Houston native, moved to Los Angeles and sued the athlete for child support as well as for reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

In a copy of a shocking text message obtained by Radar, Thompson allegedly offered Nichols $75,000 to keep quiet and warned that he is retiring after this NBA season and would therefore be unemployed. He made it clear that he had no plans to be involved in the child’s life.