Friday, September 30, 2022 – Comedian and TV host, Trevor Noah, has announced he’s leaving The Daily Show on Comedy Central, after hosting it for seven years, indicating he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.

At the end of his broadcast on Thursday night, the 38-year-old comedian shocked the live audience and viewers at home by announcing that he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show.

“My time is up,” Noah said to audible gasps from the crowd. “Yeah, but in the most beautiful way, honestly.” He called hosting the show, which he took over from longtime host Jon Stewart in 2015, “one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.”

But after seven years, he added, “I feel like it’s time.”

Noah went on to say that he came to the decision after he was finally able to get back out on the road as a stand-up comedian after two years of hosting the show from his New York apartment.

“I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” he said. “I miss just being everywhere and doing everything.”

After thanking everyone who helped him get where he ended up, Noah said, “I never dreamed I would be here,” comparing himself to the title character of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory who was “handed the keys” by Stewart’s Willy Wonka.

He ended by assuring viewers that this was not his last episode and will “still be here for the time being,” adding, “all I can say is thank you very much.”

Confirming his exit, a Comedy Central spokesperson said: “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”