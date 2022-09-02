Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – A self-proclaimed Ugandan prophet is trending after a video of him beating up ushers like toddlers during a church service went viral.

The rogue man of God, identified as Prophet Dennis Kintu, the founder of Empowerment City Church, reportedly whipped the ushers for losing his ‘miracle stick’.

The video sparked public outrage, prompting police to arrest him.

Upon interrogation, Kintu told police that what he did was only a demonstration of how Jesus treated those he found selling goods in church.

Police established that the church is not licensed.

Watch the viral video.

Kampala based self-proclaimed prophet beats up Ushers for misplacing his "miracle stick" . There's need to protect Ugandans from un-regulated religious lunatics who not steal from the people but also harass them mentally, sexually and physically. 😏 pic.twitter.com/0vGCAx3Z0A — Gabriel Buule (@GabrielBuule) August 31, 2022

