Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, has finally cleared the air on whether the incoming government of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, found Sh 93.7 million only in the government accounts.

Some close allies of Ruto have been claiming that former President Uhuru Kenyatta swept the Treasury clean before leaving power for retirement last week.

Among them is Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who claimed that Uhuru only left Sh93.7 million for the new government, alleging that the rest ended up in the pockets of a few people.

Yatani on Thursday rubbished these remarks, terming those making the claims as being ignorant.

He suggested that it’s impossible to loot treasury funds in the manner being insinuated, as the government doesn’t store its money in one place.

“Sometimes we argue out of ignorance. I really don’t know whether to sympathize with the situation because there is really a lot of ignorance about it,” Yatani stated.

The CS made the remarks while addressing the Senators induction in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.