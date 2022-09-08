Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has caused a commotion following his remarks which some people believe borders on treason.

This is after he refused to recognize President-elect William Ruto, maintaining that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is his defacto ‘President’.

According to Uhuru, Raila will forever remain his leader and not even Ruto’s newfound crown as President-elect will change that.

Nonetheless, the outgoing President confirmed that he will hand over power to his political friend-turned-foe William Ruto.

This is after Ruto was declared President-elect by the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, a decision that was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Speaking during an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party parliamentary group meeting at the Maasai Lodge yesterday, Uhuru said he will hand over power to President-elect while smiling because it is his constitutional duty.

“I will hand over power smiling because it’s my Constitutional duty, but my leader is Baba, Raila Odinga. Politics is not a matter to keep in your pockets,” President Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.