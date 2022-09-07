Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 September 2022 – A local transport company has released a statement distancing itself from a viral video that captured one of its employees celebrating after the Supreme Court upheld William Ruto’s victory.

The man was seen in the viral video running on the streets celebrating and mocking Raila while dressed in the company’s uniform.

“Amkeni ameshindwa. Ameshindwa tena(Wake up! He has been defeated again! Come out and see how he has been defeated again!” the man is seen shouting while filming himself.

The company has distanced itself from the viral video that sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

It is said that the employee does not in any way represent the company’s views.

“Our attention has been drawn by a video clip doing rounds on social media… However, we disassociate ourselves from the clip and state that it was done by an individual’s will and does not in any way represent the views of the company,” the statement reads in part.

The company also noted that disciplinary measures have been taken against the said employee and apologized to their customers, saying that they are in business and not in politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.