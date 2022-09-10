Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Outgoing Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, has called for the prosecution of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who denounced the declaration of William Ruto as President-elect by IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

IEBC Vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi walked out of the Bomas of Kenya on August 15th and later held a press conference at Serena Hotel, where they rejected the declaration of Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

While reacting to a tweet that Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had asked President-elect William Ruto not to allow his principal secretary to insult leaders, Balala said it is time to deal with impunity.

Balala said Cherera and her gang should be dealt with for trying to cause bloodshed in the country.

“Impunity must be dealt with or otherwise it will return to haunt us… the people who caused bloodshed on the night of the IEBC result announcement…the likes of team Cherera must be brought to book. It is not vengeance but order in the public interest,” Balala stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.