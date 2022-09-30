Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – A video showing top Gabonese government officials standing under the rain to send off their president as he departed for France on Wednesday, September 28, has gone viral.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba was filmed at the airport with one of his military aides holding an umbrella over him while his cabinet members lined up in a file under the rain to shake him and bid him farewell as he departed the country for France.

The video has received widespread reactions with many condemning the president for allowing his aides to stand in the rain.

Watch the video below