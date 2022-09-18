Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 18, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit back at President William Ruto for insinuating that Raila Odinga’s Azimio was seeking a handshake with him for Opposition leaders to be appointed to his Government.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation yesterday, Kalonzo refuted claims that the Azimio members were eyeing state jobs in the new administration.

According to Kalonzo, Azimio is not interested in joining Ruto’s Government because they have enough already on their plate.

He noted that they were preoccupied with providing oversight over the new government and ensuring that it delivers the promises made to Kenyans during the campaign period.

He added that the Azimio team would relentlessly keep the government in check.

“We are not interested in State jobs whatsoever. We have a lot of work to do as we have demonstrated, of keeping the Government in check,” he stated.

Ruto ruled out any possibility of appointing any Opposition member to government jobs. He argued that their work would provide oversight to the new government.

“Azimio members should play their oversight role. We want an Opposition that will hold us accountable. We have nothing to hide,” Ruto previously stated.

The president has in the past also ruled out a handshake possibility between him and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga – arguing that the government would work more effectively with the Opposition team keeping the administration in check.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.