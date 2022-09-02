Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – A rogue Nigerian pastor is cashing in on his brainwashed followers and laughing all the way to the bank as they toil to fund his lifestyle.

A video shared on TikTok shows the brainless church members running to the pulpit to bless the pastor with money in exchange for miracles.

He promised that whoever gives him money will receive an instant miracle.

The churchgoers almost caused a stampede as they rushed to the pulpit to bless the pastor with money.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.