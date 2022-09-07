Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – A woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears of grooming and sexually abusing her and her brother as minors has called on the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to ‘immediately arrest and prosecute’ them.

The 22-year-old woman – known only as Jane Doe sued Haddish and Spears, saying the pair abused her and her younger brother during the filming of two comedy sketches when they were just 14 and seven-years-old. One of the sketches was titled “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.”

The woman and her brother – John Doe – say they were forced to participate in sexually suggested acts on camera which left them with crippling emotional scars they are still dealing with today.

In addition to filing the lawsuit, Jane Doe sent a letter to LA County DA George Gascón, accusing authorities of doing nothing about the case in the nearly two years since it was reported by their mother to the Las Vegas Police in January 2020, according to The Daily Beast.

In the letter, Jane Doe alleges Haddish and Spears were mentioned by name in the initial complaint, and that the LVPD transferred the case to the Los Angeles Police Department, but that the LAPD officer assigned to it ‘has done nothing with this complaint.’

‘This matter’s breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream depravity committed by Haddish and Spears,’ the letter continued, ‘My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.’

On Monday, Haddish, 42, acknowledged her participation in the sketches, saying in a statement on her Instagram on Monday that they were intended to be ‘comedic, it wasn’t funny at all.’ Her attorney previously called the allegations ‘bogus claims,’

Attorneys for Spears, 47, told the Washington Post he ‘Isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.’

Jane and John Doe allege their mother was friends with Haddish, who recruited them to participate in the videos.

Jane said in 2013 she agreed to partake in a video in which Spears asked her to mimic a video of women eating a sub-sandwich in a suggestive manner, noises and all. When Jane did not do as she was told, she said Haddish joined in and instructed her ‘how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning,’ according to the complaint.

The complaint states that experience has left her scarred ever since, ever fearful and unable to trust anybody.

‘Plaintiff Jane Doe is 22 years of age now and has never dated,’ the lawsuit reads, ‘She is scared that she will be taken advantage of again and led down a path of false trust like the path that Haddish led her down.’

The complaint alleges her brother participated in a sketch video a year later at Spears’ home. This was the video titled The Mind of a Pedophile, and depicted John Doe as a seven-year old left alone with a pedophilic babysitter played by Spears.

According to The Daily Beast, John wore only his underwear throughout the video and Spears rubbed baby-oil on his body. By the end of the video, Spears was reportedly shirtless and received a massage from John.

He now claims to be afraid of being watched or recorded to the extent that he puts ‘band-aids over all the cameras on his electronics,’ and has lived an isolated life since the video.

‘I don’t got no friends, I don’t trust nobody, I’m scared of adults, I refuse to be recorded or take pictures because I am scared of weird-ass adults trying to do nasty stuff to me again,’ he wrote in the complaint, ‘I spend all of my time in my room and do not go anywhere because I don’t trust anybody.’

Doe filed the lawsuit pro se, meaning she will is representing herself in the case.

In a statement to DailyMail.com Haddish’ attorney Andrew Brettler said Doe’s accusations were ‘bogus’ and that a host of attorneys who had considered taking the case agreed.

‘Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years,’ he said, ‘Every attorney who has initially taken on her case – and there were several – ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.’

‘Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.’

This comes after Tiffany Haddish broke her silence in the case, saying the sketch they acted in was intended to be comedic, but it ‘wasn’t funny at all’.

‘I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.

‘But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.

‘I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.’

The siblings also said that their mother previously tried to reach a $15,000 settlement with Spears over the alleged molestation video.