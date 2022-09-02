Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – Renowned media personality, Willis Raburu, was once lean and fit.

A throwback photo of the popular TV host was shared on social media, sparking a lot of reactions.

Raburu recently disclosed that he had undergone surgery to achieve his desired body weight.

Shedding light on the surgery in a recent interview with YouTuber Mungai Eve, the former news anchor said he underwent gastric bypass, “a surgery that helps you lose weight by changing how your stomach and small intestine handle the food you eat.”

“I went for a gastric bypass. By the time I was going for the surgery I was 164kgs. I needed it because my blood pressure was high, and my cholesterol was high.

“It was now a matter of taking care of my health because now I had a junior and also just for myself,” he said.

See the throwback photo below.

