Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel is set to cost the club around £15m.

According to Sportsmail, the German was one of the Premier League’s top earners, on a salary in the region of £13m a year. With his backroom staff set to follow him out of the door, the total cost to Chelsea’s new American owners is likely to be closer to the £15m mark.

It was also disclosed that the decision to sack Tuchel was made even before Chelsea’s shock 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night, September 7, following £271 million spent on new players.

Brighton’s Graham Potter is being considered as his replacement with Chelsea looking to make an appointment before their next match at Fulham on Saturday.

In a statement, Chelsea wrote: ‘On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

‘Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

‘As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.’

Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager in January 2021, replacing the sacked Frank Lampard less than a month after being relieved of his duties at Paris Saint-Germain.

He guided the club to a second Champions League triumph when they beat Manchester City in an all-English final in Porto and followed it up with Super Cup and Club World Cup successes.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach also led the Blues to two successive FA Cup finals and the Carabao Cup final.