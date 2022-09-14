Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is the latest footballer to be targeted by burglars.

The footballer’s home was burgled with over six-digits worth of goods taken on his 33rd birthday.

His villa in the small town of Wettlkam in the municipality of Otterfing, south of Munich, was broken into on Tuesday evening, September 14, around 10pm.

According to German newspaper BILD, police confirmed that cash, jewelry and valuables were stolen, while Muller was helping Bayern to a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League.

The same report suggests there is no trace of the burglars yet and investigations remain ongoing.

The Oberbayern Sud police also confirmed the news, by saying: ‘On Tuesday evening, several unknown perpetrators apparently broke into a family home in the municipality of Otterfing and stole cash, jewelry and valuables in the mid-six-figure range.

‘Despite massive police searches, there is no trace of the burglars. The Miesbach detective is investigating.’

The burglars are said to have escaped across a field, although service dog handlers and police helicopters searched intensively, but there is still no trace of the perpetrators.

The 33-year-old left the Allianz Arena immediately and refused to speak to the media, citing a ‘private appointment’ – at the time everyone believed was a birthday party.

Muller tweeted after the match: ‘2:0 birthday win against Barcelona. Interesting match with goals of Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane.’