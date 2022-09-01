Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Kitui County Governor, Julius Malombe, has urged the Supreme Court to consider a petition lodged by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, because it will help strengthen our democracy and electoral systems.

Speaking on Thursday, Malombe, who is an Azimio One Kenya supporter, said Raila lodged the case for the sake of the country that has been bleeding in every election cycle.

Malombe further wondered how Raila would have been defeated by his main rival President-Elect William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance, UDA Party, when most of their candidates in the Monday, August 29th elections were defeated by Azimio candidates.

“Following the results of Monday’s polls, we are asking if indeed Raila was defeated or if there is something else. We are waiting for the Supreme Court and urge them to use their wisdom to deliver a fair ruling to the UDA team and us as Azimio,” Malombe stated.

“We need to know the truth, not for our own sake, but for the posterity of this country. If we agree and accept rigging and fraud to be our culture, then we will not have a country to be proud of,” Malombe added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.