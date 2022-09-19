Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Thousands of revellers from across East Africa and the world gathered for the hyped Nyeye Nyege festival, which was allowed to go ahead by the Government after MPs threatened to ban it for ‘promoting immorality’

The festival was held at the scenic Itanda Falls on the banks of the River Nile.

Booze was in plenty at the memorable festival that ran for four days.

A mzungu, who among tourists who jetted to Uganda to attend the festival, was captured on camera sleeping on a generator after a wild night of uproarious partying and heavy drinking.

He will live to tell a story once he goes back to his home country.

Watch the video.

