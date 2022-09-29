Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – A section of youth allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has expressed displeasure with President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ruto unveiled his 22 men and women cabinet, full of his trusted lieutenants and pocket of technocrats.

However, speaking on Wednesday, UDA youth from Nairobi County accused Ruto of ignoring the youth in the appointment yet they supported him in huge numbers during last month’s presidential election.

Led by Geoffrey Maina, they said it was unfair for Ruto to leave out Nairobi leaders who had stood with him during campaigns and reward other regions that “delivered fewer votes”.

They vouched for the consideration of UDA senatorial candidate Bishop Margret Wanjiru and former nominated senator Millicent Omanga, whom they argued were key campaigners for the president in Nairobi.

“We are surprised that even Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Omanga missed out on that list, yet these were our hopes for this county, how can Nairobi miss just even a single slot, yet as Nairobi residents, we gave him more than 600,000 votes, ” Maina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.