Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Calls for the ouster of Attorney General Paul Kihara are gaining momentum after the retired judge was accused of playing a part in the rejection of six judges by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr., opined that Kihara – who is the government’s chief legal advisor, misadvised former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to him, the actions of the AG to oppose court orders calling for the swearing-in of the six judges needed to be punished.

“AG Kihara should be worried. He challenged the appointment of Judges despite clear court orders and his position as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).”

“His actions on this matter should not be left unattended,” he stated.

On the other part, lawyer Nelson Havi recounted how efforts of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to have the AG held to account for his actions did not bear any fruit during his tenure at the body.

Havi stated that the judiciary also needed to share a portion of the blame for contradicting court orders.

‘A High Court Judge stopped LSK from disciplining the AG and SG for misadvising the President on the matter. Three Court of Appeal Judges stayed the High Court order directing swearing-in of the 6,” the former LSK President stated.

The calls to have Kihara disciplined emerged hours after Ruto appointed the six judges as per the recommendation of the JSC.

They include Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George and Joel Ngugi, Makori Evans Kiago, and Omange Elizabeth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.