Friday, September 9, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, is on the verge of being retained as CS by President-elect William Ruto in his administration.

This is after parents vouched for him, urging the new administration to retain him as Education Cabinet Secretary.

In a statement yesterday, National Parents Association (NPA) argued that Magoha would be pivotal in ensuring a smooth transition for grade six students to Junior Secondary School.

According to Parents representatives led by Nicholas Maiyo, Magoha’s hand on management approach would help his administration fulfill his Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

They also lauded Magoha for revamping the country’s education system from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and introducing the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

The system allows parents to easily institute school transfers, monitor performance in real-time, and follow updates on the school’s infrastructure development.

“We humbly request him to retain Prof Magoha as Education CS to complete the good work that he is doing,” Nicholas Maiyo stated.

“The CS is hands-on and acts on issues raised immediately. He is a good administrator. If it is possible for him to continue working for some time, we have no problem,” he added.

According to NPA, appointing someone else with no experience in CBC would water down the progress Magoha had made in the country’s education system.

They thus urged Ruto to address the hitches raised by different stakeholders to improve CBC.

Magoha has already expressed willingness to work under Ruto’s administration if accorded maximum support.

He noted that he would gladly accept the appointment if his policies align with the Kenya Kwanza Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.