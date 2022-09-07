Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – It is now official that Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dropped his bid for the Speaker of the National Assembly post.

Kalonzo, who had been fronted by Azimio One Kenya Alliance, was to battle out with Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

Wetangula is expected to resign as Bungoma senator to concentrate on his ambitions of becoming the Speaker of the National Assembly, which is the third most powerful seat after President and Deputy President.

On Tuesday evening, the Wiper party executive council convened at the party’s headquarters where they went through the details of the position and possibilities of Kalonzo clinching the seat.

However, after much consideration, the council convinced Kalonzo to step out of the race as it would be humiliating to him since Wetangula has the backing of President-elect William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade.

“We urged Kalonzo to drop out from the race because Wetangula who has the backing of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will embarrass him badly,” said one of the Wiper MPs who attended the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.