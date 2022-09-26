Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – A close ally of President William Ruto has revealed how the President will deal with Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti.

Before the August 9th presidential election, Kinoti and Mutyambai were among a cabal of state officers who were harassing Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade.

At one time, DCI George Kinoti ordered the arrest of Ruto’s deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, over a corruption case.

During the arrest, Gachagua was allegedly stripped naked in front of his two sons and his wife Dorcas.

With Ruto having the knife and yam, Belgut Member of Parliament, Nelson Koech has revealed what will happen to Kinoti and Mutyambai.

Koech said Ruto will warn the two officers not to involve themselves in politics again and let them finish their terms as per the constitution.

“We will warn them on the dangers of being involved in politics and let them serve until the end of their terms,” Koech said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.